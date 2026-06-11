BTS's 'Black Swan' Becomes Their 15th Group MV To Hit 600 Million Views

BTS’s “Black Swan” is their latest music video to reach 600 million views!

On the morning of June 12 KST, BTS’s music video for their 2020 hit “Black Swan” surpassed 600 million views on YouTube.

“Black Swan” is BTS’s 15th full-group music video to reach the milestone, following “DNA,” “Fire,” “Fake Love,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “IDOL,” “Dope,” “Boy With Luv,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Save Me,” “Dynamite,” “Butter,” ““Permission to Dance,” “ON” (Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima), and “Not Today.”

BTS originally released the music video for “Black Swan” on March 5, 2020 at midnight KST, meaning that it took the video just over six years, three months, and seven days to hit the 600 million mark.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the beautiful music video for “Black Swan” again below:

You can also watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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