Oh Jung Se In Talks For New Film Reportedly Starring Han Ji Min And Koo Kyo Hwan

Oh Jung Se may be reuniting with his “We Are All Trying Here” co-star Koo Kyo Hwan in a new movie!

On June 11, Oh Jung Se’s agency Prain TPC officially announced, “Oh Jung Se Has received a casting offer for the film ‘Typhoon’ [literal translation] and is currently reviewing it with a favorable outlook.”

Helmed by director Lee Jung Ho, “Typhoon” tells the story of a married couple who declare their plans to divorce at a funeral—only to embark on an unexpected journey for survival together after getting caught up in a deadly typhoon. The film will capture the journey of two people who believed they knew each other best as they confront the true nature of their relationship amidst the unfolding disaster.

Although their casting has not yet been confirmed, Han Ji Min and Koo Kyo Hwan have been reported to be playing the leading roles of Jae Yi and Jin Mo.

Notably, Oh Jung Se and Koo Kyo Hwan recently starred together in the JTBC drama “We Are All Trying Here.”

Stay tuned for updates on the casting of “Typhoon”!

In the meantime, watch Oh Jung Se in his currently airing drama “Fifties Professionals” on Viki below:

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