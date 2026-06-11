'Cabbage Your Life' Ends On Slight Ratings Rise

KBS 2TV’s “Cabbage Your Life” has come to an end!

On June 11, the drama saw a slight increase in viewership for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Cabbage Your Life” scored an average nationwide rating of 1.6 percent.

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon (Park Sung Woong)’s family, who suddenly end up living in the village of Yeonriri, as they struggle to return to their original home of Seoul.

Watch Park Sung Woong in “Livestream” below:

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