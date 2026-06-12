Park Ji Hyun's First Love Is Popular Student Choi Kyung Hoon In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has shared a glimpse of Park Ji Hyun’s first love!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Choi Kyung Hoon will play the role of Cha Ji Yoon’s first love Cho Ga Eul, a band vocalist who dreams of making it big as a singer.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture Cha Ji Yoon and Cho Ga Eul’s youthful college days, when they met for the first time. Cho Ga Eul is seen playing the piano in the band club room, while a smitten Cha Ji Yoon is unable to take her eyes off him.

Later, Cha Ji Yoon joins the band at Cho Ga Eul’s invitation, and she winds up taking the stage with him as a drummer.

As the popular Cho Ga Eul receives the attention of many female students, Cha Ji Yoon watches him with a fond smile that reflects the innocence of first love.

To find out what sort of impact Cho Ga Eul, who stole Cha Ji Yoon’s heart during college, will have on her in the present, catch the premiere of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And watch Choi Kyung Hoon in “The Best Ending” below:

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