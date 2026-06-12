So Ji Sub Makes A Deadly Transformation In 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Agent Kim Reactivated” has unveiled a new character poster of So Ji Sub!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

The newly released poster introduces the character of Manager Kim, who returns to the battlefield to protect his one and only daughter. Although Manager Kim appears on the surface to be an ordinary manager at a bank, he is actually a former secret agent who participated in countless special operations and is currently hiding his identity.

Although dressed like an ordinary office worker, Manager Kim exudes an intimidating aura befitting a former dangerous operative. The poster’s caption, “Let’s not mess with the middle-aged guy wearing glasses,” hints at the deadly transformation that he will undergo the moment his family is threatened. Manager Kim’s blood-spattered suit also hints at the intense action to come as his lethal instincts are reawakened.

“Agent Kim Reactivated” will premiere on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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And check out his film “Alienoid” below:

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