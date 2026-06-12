Lee Junho In Talks For New Rom-Com Drama

Lee Junho may star in a new drama as a water deity!

On June 12, a media outlet reported that Lee Junho will star as the male lead in the upcoming drama “Embassy for Foreign Monsters in Korea” (literal translation).

In response to the report, Lee Junho’s agency O3 Collective stated, “Lee Junho has received an offer for the new drama ‘Embassy for Foreign Monsters in Korea’ and is reviewing it positively.”

“Embassy for Foreign Monsters in Korea” is a mysterious rom-com about a human rookie diplomat who is accidentally assigned to an embassy that manages monsters living in South Korea and an ambassador who turns out to be a dragon in disguise.

It is reported that Lee Junho has been offered the role of Cha Yeon, a water deity who controls water. He is the head of the world’s most mysterious embassy and a supernatural being—a dragon—who has been unable to leave this land for 1,200 years.

The drama will be directed by producing director Bae Hyun Jin of “Hierarchy” and written by Shin Ha Eun of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.” It has been reported that the drama is scheduled to premiere in 2027 via tvN.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Until then, watch Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve”:

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