Namkoong Min Faces Off Against His Wife's Kidnapper In 'The Husband'

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “The Husband” has released a special poster!

“The Husband” is a thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.

Namkong Min will star as Kang Tae Joo, a neurosurgeon in a troubled marriage who risks his life to save his wife, while Kim Dae Myeung will play Noh Man Hee, the villain who kidnaps her.

The newly released poster captures the tense conflict between these two men, who are depicted facing one another from inside their respective cars.

Kang Tae Joo’s expression conveys both his desperation and his resolve as he stares at Noh Man Hee with an unwavering gaze. Meanwhile, Noh Man Hee wears an unreadable expression and a faint, wry smile that adds to the suspense of the moment.

The poster’s caption reveals Noh Man Hee’s hostility towards Kang Tae Joo and raises questions about his motives for the kidnapping, reading, “The reason your wife ended up like that… is all because of you.”

“The special poster for ‘The Husband’ encapsulates the conflict between Kang Tae Joo and Noh Man Hee, whose positions are completely different,” said the drama’s production team. “It is a visual representation of the suspense of the two men’s thrilling chase tied to the kidnapping.”

“The poster previews the fierce clash between Kang Tae Joo and Noh Man Hee,” they continued. “Please look forward to seeing what kind of story unfolds for the two men, who are entangled by a shocking kidnapping incident.”

“The Husband” will premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Dae Myeung in “The Art of Negotiation” below:

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