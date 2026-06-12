Shin Ha Kyun And Heo Sung Tae Raid Drug Smuggling Site In 'Fifties Professionals'

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun) and Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae) put an end to their 10-year feud and joined forces for a common goal. The two kicked off a counterattack against Han Kyung Wook (Kim Sang Kyung), while Prosecutor Kang (Kim Shin Rok) dug into the process by which Heaven Capital had been seizing land from the residents of Yeongseon Island, tracing the massive entity hidden behind the case.

Toward the end of the broadcast, Jung Ho Myung and Kang Beom Ryong were seen heading to meet Boss Baek, the person in charge of smuggling, in an effort to block the Ingu faction’s drug distribution, heightening the tension for future developments.

Amidst this, newly released stills show Jung Ho Myung and Kang Beom Ryong wearing masks as they infiltrate the Ingu faction’s drug smuggling site in person. Wearing different masks, the two demonstrate relentless action as they clash with the organization’s members.

In another scene, Bong Je Soon (Oh Jung Se) and Prosecutor Kang are captured watching the scene. Prosecutor Kang focuses on securing evidence by closely monitoring the situation so as not to lose the flow of the case, while Bong Je Soon provides reliable support by her side.

All eyes are on whether Jung Ho Myung and Kang Beom Ryong, along with Ma Gong Bok (Lee Hak Joo) and Team Leader Jo (Kim Sang Ho), will be able to stop the Ingu faction’s drug smuggling and succeed in their first counterattack against Han Kyung Wook.

The next episode of “Fifties Professionals” will air on June 12 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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