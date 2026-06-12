Sparks Fly Between Kim Myung Soo And Kang Min Ah In New Drama 'Love In Sync'

Upcoming drama “Love in Sync” has shared a glimpse of the evolving dynamic between leads Kim Myung Soo and Kang Min Ah!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy about a woman who rejects empathy and a man burdened with too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a surreal phenomenon, they both embark on a journey of learning.

INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo (L) will star as Cha Eun Hwan, a kind and highly sought-after psychological counselor, while Kang Min Ah will play Yoo Ji An, an A-list actress and former girl group member.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the chemistry between Cha Eun Hwan and Yoo Ji An, who initially don’t get off to the warmest of starts. When they meet as counselor and client, the two stare each other down in a tense standoff while attempting to size each other up.

Later on, however, the two grow much closer after they are unexpectedly forced into a three-month partnership due to a mysterious “emotional transfer” phenomenon that ties them together.

To find out what winds up happening between this unlikely couple, catch the premiere of “Love in Sync” on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Dare to Love Me” on Viki below:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Gaus Electronics” below:

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