2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer Announces 1st Artist Lineup

The 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer has unveiled its first lineup of performers!

On June 12, the annual music festival announced its first lineup of artists, including NCT’s Taeyong, DAY6’s Wonpil, ATEEZ, ZEROBASEONE, AND2BLE, RIIZE, NCT WISH, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, ALLDAY PROJECT, MEOVV, and Hearts2Hearts.

Adding to the excitement, the event also teased that its special headliners will be revealed soon.

The 2026 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer will be held on August 9 at KINTEX in Goyang.

First launched in 1996, SBS Gayo Daejeon had traditionally been held as a year-end music festival since 2007, usually around Christmas. However, beginning in 2024, SBS expanded the event into a biannual festival format by launching the first-ever summer edition.

Stay tuned for more updates on the lineup!