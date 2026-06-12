Ji Sung Is A Former Legendary Debt Collector With A New Target In “The Apartment Job”

The upcoming drama “The Apartment Job” has unveiled the first stills of Ji Sung in character!

“The Apartment Job” follows former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for the apartment residents’ council president election in order to get his hands on the building’s hidden money. Along the way, he joins forces with residents to expose corruption and wrongdoing.

On the surface, Park Hae Kang runs a trading company, but in reality, he secretly operates an illegal gambling den catering exclusively to “VIPs with top-tier credit ratings.” Known as the king of debt collection, he boasts a remarkable “0 percent unpaid debt” record.

The newly released stills highlight Park Hae Kang’s ruthless aura. Completely shedding the righteous image he displayed in his previous project, Ji Sung appears transformed with luxurious suits that emphasize his commanding presence. His restrained expressions and controlled manner of speaking further reinforce the character’s meticulous and calculating nature.

Commenting on Ji Sung’s performance, the production team remarked, “His first appearance is only the beginning of the shocking transformation he undergoes in ‘The Apartment Job.’ We hope viewers will look forward to the layered and dynamic performance he will continue to deliver throughout the series.”

“The Apartment Job” is set to premiere on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

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