Heo Nam Jun Barely Contains His Anger During Police Interrogation In “My Royal Nemesis”

Heo Nam Jun will be facing another crisis in “My Royal Nemesis”!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun will star as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Cha Se Gye and Choi Moon Do (Jang Seung Jo) officially began their battle over the succession of Chail Group. After striking a deal with Cha Dal Soo (Yoon Joo Sang), Se Gye announced his return to the company, while Moon Do was reassigned to the U.S. branch, leading to a tense confrontation between the two rivals. Moon Do then escalated the conflict by targeting people around Seo Ri to provoke Se Gye. To make matters worse, Seo Ri and Dal Soo were involved in a truck accident, leaving Se Gye surrounded by growing danger.

The newly released stills show Se Gye inside a police interrogation room. The images capture Se Gye after falling into a trap set by Moon Do, who has completely stopped hiding his true colors. Previously, Moon Do sparked outrage through a series of increasingly malicious schemes, including a deepfake scandal, false rumors involving a hit-and-run drunk-driving incident, and drug-switching accusations. This time, he has orchestrated another attack—one that directly targets Se Gye’s company.

In the photos, Se Gye sits across from a detective in a dimly lit interrogation room. His cold gaze and restrained expression reveal barely contained anger, creating an atmosphere of intense suspense.

Another still shows Se Gye sprinting desperately toward an unknown destination, raising the question: what has happened to him?

Find out on Episode 11 of “My Royal Nemesis” on June 12 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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