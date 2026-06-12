Kim Shin Rok Begins To Question Oh Jung Se’s True Identity In “Fifties Professionals”

“Fifties Professionals” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Prosecutor Kang (Kim Shin Rok) regained consciousness and moved one step closer to uncovering the truth behind the case as she investigated evidence that Heaven Capital had systematically seized land from Yeongseon Island residents. She also uncovered the identity of Officer Kim (Kim Joo Il), who is connected to Heaven Capital, hinting at the beginning of her counterattack.

The newly released stills capture the subtle tension between Bong Je Soon (Oh Jung Se) and Prosecutor Kang. Bong Je Soon appears to be spending his time as usual, washing dishes without a care in the world. However, Prosecutor Kang’s expression tells a different story. Her sharp gaze, fixed intently on Bong Je Soon as if trying to verify something, suggests that her prosecutor’s instincts have been triggered.

Previously, while confronting Officer Kim, Prosecutor Kang witnessed Bong Je Soon display extraordinary reflexes as he protected her, causing her to question who he really is. Her suspicions have only grown after learning that Bong Je Soon has been living at a K-pop dance club while suffering from memory loss.

Eventually, Prosecutor Kang goes as far as approaching Bong Je Soon’s room in an attempt to see what’s inside. Bong Je Soon also seems to notice the change in her attitude toward him and becomes increasingly guarded, setting the stage for a tense psychological battle between the two.

Will Prosecutor Kang uncover Bong Je Soon’s true identity?

Episode 7 of “Fifties Professionals” airs on June 12 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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