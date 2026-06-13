'My Royal Nemesis' Is Most-Watched Miniseries Of The Week

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” continues to dominate Friday television!

On June 12, the popular romantic comedy not only remained the most-watched program of any kind to air on Friday, but it was also the most-watched miniseries of the entire week. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “My Royal Nemesis” maintained its average nationwide rating of 9.9 percent from its previous episode last Saturday.

“My Royal Nemesis” was also the most-watched miniseries of the week among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned an average rating of 2.4 percent.

Despite facing stiff competition from “My Royal Nemesis,” MBC’s “Fifties Professionals”—which airs in the same time slot—kicked off the second half of its run by rising to an average nationwide rating of 5.3 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Fifties Professionals” with subtitles on Viki below:

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