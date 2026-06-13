Lee Jun Young Turns The Tables On Jeon Hye Jin In 'Reborn Rookie'

Get ready for an unexpected change in Lee Jun Young and Jeon Hye Jin’s dynamic on “Reborn Rookie”!

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” is a new drama that tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Spoilers

Kang Yong Ho, who has taken up residence in Hwang Jun Hyun’s body, is now brimming with fury over the devastating betrayal of his eldest children Kang Jae Gyeong (Jeon Hye Jin) and Kang Jae Seong (Jin Goo). Convinced that the two of them framed him for a hit-and-run and then tried to kill him, he became determined to stop them from inheriting Choiseong Group.

In his new identity as Hwang Jun Hyun, he set out on a quest for revenge, stoking the rivalry between the two siblings and achieving results that were better than expected. But his boldness wound up leading to an unexpected crisis: when Kang Jae Gyeong followed Hwang Jun Hyun and saw him racing, she became suspicious of him.

However, newly released stills from the drama’s next episode suggest that the relationship between the two characters is about to change. In stark contrast to the sharp, suspicious gaze she once cast on him, Kang Jae Gyeong’s demeanor towards Hwang Jun Hyun is markedly different as she unexpectedly asks him for help. With their adversarial dynamic from the past nowhere to be found, Kang Jae Gyeong’s gaze is almost pleading as she desperately grasps his arm and entreats him for his assistance.

To find out how Hwang Jun Hyun manages to turn the tables and gain the upper hand in his relationship with Kang Jae Gyeong, catch the next episode of “Reborn Rookie” on June 13 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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