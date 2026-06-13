Heo Nam Jun And Lim Ji Yeon Get Emotional Ahead Of Their Impending Goodbye In 'My Royal Nemesis'

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” has shared a sneak peek of a heartbreaking moment between Heo Nam Jun and Lim Ji Yeon.

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “My Royal Nemesis,” Shin Seo Ri came to the devastating realization that she would soon have no choice but to return to Joseon. As a result, she began preparing for her departure on her own, even going so far as to ask Cha Se Gye’s ex-fiancée Mo Tae Hee to look after him for her. At the end of the episode, she broke down in tears, longing desperately to be able to stay by his side.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Shin Seo Ri’s eyes once again well up with tears during an emotional conversation with Cha Se Gye. After Shin Seo Ri confesses the truth to Cha Se Gye, he freezes in place, shaken to the core by what he’s just heard.

To find out what Shin Seo Ri says to Cha Se Gye—and how he reacts—tune in to the next episode of “My Royal Nemesis” on June 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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