Jay Park Announces 2026 World Tour Stops With LNGSHOT
Jay Park and LNGSHOT are going on tour together!
On June 13 KST, Jay Park officially announced that he would be adding a new leg to his “Serenades & Body Rolls” tour, which kicked off last year.
Notably, the upcoming stops of Jay Park’s tour will feature LNGSHOT, the rookie boy group that recently debuted under his label MORE VISION, as a special guest.
Check out the dates and venues of Jay Park’s newly announced tour stops with LNGSHOT below!
São Paulo
September 3
Vibra São Paulo
Mexico City
September 5 and 6
Auditorio BB
Duluth, GA
September 8
Gas South Arena
Washington, DC
September 10
The Anthem
New York, NY
September 11
Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden
Toronto
September 13
The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto
Chicago, IL
September 15
Aragon Ballroom
Dallas, TX
September 17
The Bomb Factory
Phoenix, AZ
September 20
Arizona Financial Theatre
San Francisco, CA
September 22
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Seattle, WA
September 24
WAMU Theater
Los Angeles, CA
September 26
Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall
Cologne
October 4
Palladium
Amsterdam
October 6
AFAS Live
Berlin
October 8
Uber Eats Music Hall
Warsaw
October 10
COS Torwar
Vienna
October 13
Gasometer
Zurich
October 15
The Hall
Paris
October 20
Zenith
Esch-sur-Alzette
October 22
Rockhal
London
October 26
OVO Arena Wembley
Edinburgh
October 28
Corn Exchange
For more information, check out the official website for the tour here!