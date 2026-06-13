Jay Park Announces 2026 World Tour Stops With LNGSHOT

Jay Park Announces 2026 World Tour Stops With LNGSHOT

Music
Jun 13, 2026
by E Cha

Jay Park and LNGSHOT are going on tour together!

On June 13 KST, Jay Park officially announced that he would be adding a new leg to his “Serenades & Body Rolls” tour, which kicked off last year.

Notably, the upcoming stops of Jay Park’s tour will feature LNGSHOT, the rookie boy group that recently debuted under his label MORE VISION, as a special guest.

Check out the dates and venues of Jay Park’s newly announced tour stops with LNGSHOT below!

São Paulo
September 3
Vibra São Paulo

Mexico City
September 5 and 6
Auditorio BB

Duluth, GA
September 8
Gas South Arena

Washington, DC
September 10
The Anthem

New York, NY
September 11
Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden

Toronto
September 13
The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

Chicago, IL
September 15
Aragon Ballroom

Dallas, TX
September 17
The Bomb Factory

Phoenix, AZ
September 20
Arizona Financial Theatre

San Francisco, CA
September 22
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Seattle, WA
September 24
WAMU Theater

Los Angeles, CA
September 26
Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall

Cologne
October 4
Palladium

Amsterdam
October 6
AFAS Live

Berlin
October 8
Uber Eats Music Hall

Warsaw
October 10
COS Torwar

Vienna
October 13
Gasometer

Zurich
October 15
The Hall

Paris
October 20
Zenith

Esch-sur-Alzette
October 22
Rockhal

London
October 26
OVO Arena Wembley

Edinburgh
October 28
Corn Exchange

For more information, check out the official website for the tour here!

Jay Park
LNGSHOT

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read