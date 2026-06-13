Jay Park Announces 2026 World Tour Stops With LNGSHOT

Jay Park and LNGSHOT are going on tour together!

On June 13 KST, Jay Park officially announced that he would be adding a new leg to his “Serenades & Body Rolls” tour, which kicked off last year.

Notably, the upcoming stops of Jay Park’s tour will feature LNGSHOT, the rookie boy group that recently debuted under his label MORE VISION, as a special guest.

Check out the dates and venues of Jay Park’s newly announced tour stops with LNGSHOT below!

São Paulo

September 3

Vibra São Paulo

Mexico City

September 5 and 6

Auditorio BB

Duluth, GA

September 8

Gas South Arena

Washington, DC

September 10

The Anthem

New York, NY

September 11

Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden

Toronto

September 13

The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

Chicago, IL

September 15

Aragon Ballroom

Dallas, TX

September 17

The Bomb Factory

Phoenix, AZ

September 20

Arizona Financial Theatre

San Francisco, CA

September 22

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Seattle, WA

September 24

WAMU Theater

Los Angeles, CA

September 26

Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall

Cologne

October 4

Palladium

Amsterdam

October 6

AFAS Live

Berlin

October 8

Uber Eats Music Hall

Warsaw

October 10

COS Torwar

Vienna

October 13

Gasometer

Zurich

October 15

The Hall

Paris

October 20

Zenith

Esch-sur-Alzette

October 22

Rockhal

London

October 26

OVO Arena Wembley

Edinburgh

October 28

Corn Exchange

For more information, check out the official website for the tour here!