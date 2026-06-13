Oh Jung Se Throws Himself In Front Of A Car To Save Kim Shin Rok In 'Fifties Professionals'

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals” has shared a sneak peek of a shocking moment from its next episode!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Fifties Professionals,” Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun) and Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae) overcame their longstanding animosity and displayed perfect teamwork as they teamed up to thwart a drug deal.

Meanwhile, newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode depict Bong Je Soon (Oh Sung Tae) putting himself in harm’s way for the sake of Prosecutor Kang (Kim Shin Rok). The first photo shows the two of them conversing at a crosswalk when Bong Je Soon suddenly seems to notice an oncoming vehicle.

In the ensuing stills, Bong Je Soon has collapsed on the asphalt road after throwing himself in front of the vehicle to save Prosecutor Kang. Just a few steps away, Prosecutor Kang is visibly shocked after seeing Bong Je Soon get struck by the car in her place.

Another set of stills captures Kwon Oh Ran (Shin Dong Mi) looking terrified as she stares at something in the distance, piquing curiosity as to what sort of danger she might be facing.

To find out what has Kwon Oh Ran so scared—and why Bong Je Soon risked his life to save Prosecutor Kang—catch the next episode of “Fifties Professionals” on June 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, you can watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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