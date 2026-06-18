6 Noona Romance K-Dramas To Binge On This Summer

Who doesn’t love a delicious romance? From slow-burn chemistry to passionate love affairs, K-dramas have always pushed the boundaries when it comes to stories of the heart. And if there’s one genre that’s an all-time favorite, it’s the noona romance, where age is just a number and the dynamic between an older woman and a younger man comes with all sorts of romantic tension. From fake marriages to former students and first loves making their grand return, here are six dramas that will have you rooting for love at every age.

Now a successful romance novelist, ironically Yumi’s (Kim Go Eun) own love life has gone dry. Her Love Cell has been in deep freeze, and the Naughty Cell has been in semi-retirement. But things change with the arrival of Shin Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won), a sincere yet reserved editor. He enters her world and stirs feelings she thought were long behind her. Soon Rok, who keeps his personal and professional life separate, is dealing with feelings he has never felt before.

As always, Yumi’s lovable inner cells provide plenty of laughs and emotional insight as she navigates a new chapter of life and love. For viewers who have followed Yumi’s journey from the beginning, the series offers a satisfying continuation of one of K-drama’s most relatable heroines. The chemistry between Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won adds plenty of heart fluttering moments.

Start watching “Yumi’s Cells 3”:

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Seo Hye Jin (Jung Ryeo Won) is a respected instructor at a prestigious academy. Her carefully ordered life is disrupted when her former student, Lee Joon Ho (Wi Ha Joon), returns as a fellow teacher. As the two spend more time together as colleagues, Jun Ho, who has always harbored feelings for Hye Jin, begins pursuing her not as a former student, but as a potential partner.

As old memories surface and new feelings begin to emerge, the drama takes a thoughtful and realistic approach to romance, allowing its characters and emotions to unfold naturally. It’s a mature and emotionally guarded romance elevated by the nuanced performances of Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon.

Start watching “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

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Ha Yun Seo (Shin Hyun Been) has worked hard to build her career and independence. She has been dating Seo Ju Won (Moon Sang Min), her coworker who is also younger than her. It is a regular relationship until she discovers that the unassuming Ju Won is actually the chaebol heir of their company.

Faced with pressure from his family and uncertainty about their future, the couple must decide whether love is worth the complications that come with it. The drama offers a refreshing spin on familiar romance tropes by placing a confident, self-assured woman at its center. Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min bring an endearing warmth and charm to their unlikely relationship.

Start watching “Cinderella at 2AM”:

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“No Gain No Love”

Son Hae Young (Shin Min Ah) carefully calculates every decision in her life, so when she realizes her single status is costing her valuable benefits, she proposes a fake marriage to convenience store worker Kim Ji Wook (Kim Young Dae).

What starts as a practical arrangement soon becomes much more complicated once genuine feelings get involved. Packed with witty banter, lovable characters, and plenty of romantic tension, the drama is another reminder of why Shin Min Ah remains one of the queens of the romcom genre.

Struggling actress Na Ah Jung (Jeon Jong Seo) agrees to a fake marriage with her longtime friend and chaebol heir, Lee Do Han (Kim Do Wan), as a favor. However, things quickly become complicated when his younger brother, Lee Ji Han (Moon Sang Min), sets out to stop the wedding at all costs.

Their constant clashes eventually lead to unexpected feelings, creating a romance that is equal parts chaotic and charming. Jeon Jong Seo shines as a determined heroine who refuses to back down, while her chemistry with Moon Sang Min makes every interaction entertaining.

Start watching “Wedding Impossible”:

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Years after an embarrassing first encounter that began through an online game, Baek Su Jeong (Mun Ka Young), an ambitious planner, finds herself working with Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook). What she doesn’t know is that he is that very middle school student who had once fooled her and has now returned as her new boss.

Their reunion brings up old memories and sparks a relationship filled with misunderstandings, laughter, and undeniable attraction. Combining workplace romance, first love nostalgia, and an entertaining enemies-to-lovers dynamic, the drama is made even more enjoyable by the easy chemistry between Mun Ka Young and Choi Hyun Wook.

Start watching “My Dearest Nemesis”:

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.