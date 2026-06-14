Watch: RIIZE's Wonbin And Sungchan + BOYNEXTDOOR's Sungho And Woonhak Get Close In 'Amazing Saturday' Preview

Get ready for a fun episode of “Amazing Saturday” featuring members of RIIZE and BOYNEXTDOOR!

On June 13, the popular tvN variety show aired a sneak peek of next week’s episode, which will feature BOYNEXTDOOR’s Sungho and Woonhak, along with RIIZE’s Wonbin and Sungchan, as guests.

The newly released preview begins by announcing that the episode’s theme is “partners” or “seatmates,” after which host Boom introduces the week’s guests, all of whom are appearing on the show for the first time. As they enter, the four idols playfully joke around with one another by pretending to fight.

Before the games begin, Sungho impresses the cast by confidently declaring, “It’s all about spirit.” Woonhak later chimes in, “I definitely know all of this.” Shortly afterwards, however, the preview cuts to Sungho getting up from his seat and apologizing with a bow, piquing curiosity as to what could have happened in between.

Later on in the preview, Boom corrects Sungchan when he makes the adorable mistake of looking at the wrong camera while talking, before jokingly teasing Wonbin for having a stubborn streak.

Next, the preview shows the BOYNEXTDOOR members sitting on the RIIZE members’ laps, along with all four idols dancing together to GD X Taeyang’s “GOOD BOY.”

Check out the full preview below!

The next episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on June 20 at 7:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” on Viki below:

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