'My Royal Nemesis' Actress Hong Yi Seol Denies Dating Rumors With Heo Nam Jun

Hong Yi Seol has personally spoken up to deny rumors that she is romantically involved with Heo Nam Jun.

The two actors, who are currently appearing together in the SBS drama “My Royal Nemesis,” were recently swept up in dating rumors after people noticed that Hong Yi Seol seemed to be acquainted with Heo Nam Jun’s close associates.

Heo Nam Jun stars in the drama as male lead Cha Se Gye, while model-turned-actress Hong Yi Seol plays the role of his secretary.

On June 13, Hong Yi Seol took to Instagram Stories to firmly deny the rumors, clarifying that they were merely colleagues who became friends back when they were both attending Sungkyunkwan University.

Hong Yi Seol’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is Hong Yi Seol. I am cautiously posting this message because there have been stories spreading about me recently. Regarding the actor who is currently being mentioned, we are merely colleagues who became close while taking classes together during our college days; the dating rumors are completely untrue! At first, I hesitated to speak up because I was worried my words might cause further misunderstandings. But it seemed like the ongoing speculation might hurt the other actor, so I decided to address it personally. All of the currently spreading dating rumors, as well as the rumors related to our drama, are not true, so you don’t have to worry. I’d be grateful if you refrained from further speculation! Have a relaxing weekend, everyone.

Watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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