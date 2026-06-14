TREASURE's 'IF I' Becomes Fastest K-Pop MV Of 2026 To Hit 100 Million Views

TREASURE’s latest music video has soared past 100 million views in less than two weeks!

According to YG Entertainment, on June 13 at approximately 4:49 p.m. KST, TREASURE’s music video for their new title track “IF I” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

“IF I” is now the fastest K-pop music video of 2026 to hit the 100 million mark: the video was released on June 1 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just 11 days, 22 hours, and 49 minutes to reach the milestone.

In addition to breaking the overall K-pop record for 2026, “IF I” has become TREASURE’s fastest music video to surpass 100 million views. It is also the group’s fourth official music video to achieve the feat, following “BOY,” “I LOVE YOU,” and “JIKJIN.”

Congratulations to TREASURE!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “IF I” again below:

Watch TREASURE’s dating show “Shining SOLO” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or watch them on “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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