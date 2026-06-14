'My Royal Nemesis' Heads Into Final Week On Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'Reborn Rookie' Hits New Saturday High

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” has soared to a new all-time high in viewership ahead of its final week!

On June 13, viewership ratings for “My Royal Nemesis” re-entered the double digits as it geared up for the final week of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the hit drama climbed to an average nationwide rating of 10.5 percent, marking a new personal record for the series.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s new drama “Reborn Rookie” earned its highest ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have so far been lower compared to Sundays). The show’s fifth episode scored an average nationwide rating of 8.1 percent.

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals,” which shares a time slot with “My Royal Nemesis,” earned an average nationwide rating of 4.9 percent ahead of the final two weeks of its run.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” remained the most-watched program of Saturday overall with an average nationwide rating of 13.7 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Fifties Professionals” below!

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