POW's Dongyeon To Temporarily Halt Activities After His Father Passes Away

POW’s Dongyeon’s father has passed away.

On June 13, GRID Entertainment announced that Dongyeon would be temporarily halting all activities and communication with fans due to the passing of his father.

“It is with deep sorrow that we convey this unfortunate news,” said the agency. “Dongyeon’s father passed away in the early hours of this morning after his condition rapidly deteriorated at the end of a long battle with illness.”

GRID Entertainment added, “Dongyeon is currently mourning the departed at the funeral hall with his family.”

“For the time being, [Dongyeon] will not be carrying out any of his scheduled activities or communicating with fans,” continued the agency. “We will make a separate announcement at a later time regarding his return to activities.”

They concluded, “We ask for your warm comfort and consideration so that he can have time to mourn the departed.”

We offer our deepest condolences to Dongyeon and his family during this painful time.

Source (1)