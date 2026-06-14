Lee Jun Young And Lee Ju Myoung Go Undercover As A Couple On Vacation In 'Reborn Rookie'

Lee Jun Young, Lee Ju Myoung, and Lee Sung Wook are about to go undercover abroad on “Reborn Rookie”!

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” is a new drama that tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After 44an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Spoilers

Hwang Jun Hyun (now actually Kang Yong Ho in spirit) has teamed up with Kang Bang Geul (Lee Ju Myoung) and Park Bong Gi (Lee Sung Wook) to protect Choiseong Group, which is now in danger due to the fierce succession battle between Kang Jae Gyeong (Jeon Hye Jin) and Kang Jae Seong (Jin Goo).

In the drama’s next episode, the trio will display top-notch teamwork while pretending to be on vacation abroad. This time, the three allies will be going up against a corporation, not an individual: they will be taking on Taeha Group by plotting to intercept a contract that Taeha Group is trying to land.

Newly released stills from the upcoming episode capture Hwang Jun Hyun, Kang Bang Geul, and Park Bong Gi sitting together in a hotel room, where they stay up all night strategizing.

Later, Hwang Jun Hyun and Kang Bang Geul are seen spotting matching couple shirts, while Park Bong Gi is disguised as a tour guide.

A final photo captures Hwang Jun Hyun and Kang Bang Geul dressed in formal attire as they attend a glamorous party, piquing curiosity as to what their secret mission might entail.

To find out what the trio has planned, tune in to the next episode of “Reborn Rookie” on June 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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