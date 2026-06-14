Watch: ILLIT Reveals Dorm For 1st Time In 'The Manager' Preview

ILLIT will be sharing a glimpse inside their dorm and everyday lives on MBC’s “The Manager”!

On June 13, the popular reality show released a preview of its upcoming episode, which will feature ILLIT’s Wonhee and Minju as guests.

The new preview includes a sneak peek of ILLIT’s current dorm, which is being revealed for the first time on “The Manager.” The panelists marvel at how beautifully Wonhee’s room is decorated, then gasp in shock at her massive Sylvanian Families (also known as Calico Critters) figurine collection. Meanwhile, her manager notes, “Wonhee is very famous for being a huge ‘Sylvanian lover.’”

Next, the preview shows Wonhee on the phone with her dad, asking if he thinks they’ll be able to win first place next week. Her dad replies that CORTIS might be too strong of an opponent, leading Wonhee to joke, “Dad, do something about it.” Wonhee’s dad playfully responds, “I don’t think my friends’ votes will be enough.”

Afterwards, the ILLIT members are seen meeting up with Boom in order to film a challenge together.

The next episode of “The Manager” will air on June 20 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below! (ILLIT first appears at 1:29 in the video.)