Watch: Kim Yoon Sik And Park Si Woo Are Dangerously Drawn To Each Other In New BL Drama 'The Prosecutor's Proposal' Teasers

Get ready for an exciting new mystery romance BL drama!

On June 12, Studio Oak unveiled the main poster and teaser for their upcoming BL drama “The Prosecutor’s Proposal.”

Based on a popular web novel, “The Prosecutor’s Proposal” is an office investigative BL drama. The story follows rookie investigator Lee Chae Ha, who lives with the stigma of being a killer’s son, and perfectionist prosecutor Joo Tae Sun, who has exceptional abilities. The two start with a precarious relationship, suspecting one another, but as they cooperate to investigate a case, they become intertwined through complex emotions.

Park Si Woo plays Lee Chae Ha, the rookie criminal investigator who stays strong despite his past wounds and the prejudice surrounding him. Although he tries to hold himself together, he harbors deep anxiety and pain. Park Si Woo will subtly portray the changes in his character’s emotion as his wary attitude toward Joo Tae Sun transforms into interest and attraction.

Kim Yoon Sik (formerly also known as Yoon Do Gun) takes on the role of Joo Tae Sun, a prosecutor in his eighth year who has cold judgement and exceptional skills. He approaches Lee Chae Ha while hiding a past case and his own goals. Although he is a perfectionist, Joo Tae Sun begins to show a new side of himself as he experiences unexpected changes in emotions.

The newly released teaser captures the complex relationship between Lee Chae Ha and Joo Tae Sun, who cannot easily approach one another. As they cooperate on investigating a case together, tensions rise and feelings gradually begin to develop.

Watch the teaser below!

“The Prosecutor’s Proposal” will premiere the first two episodes at midnight on June 26 via Wavve and will air two episodes every Friday at midnight. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch the on-air BL drama “Love Class 3” on Viki:

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