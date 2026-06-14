Watch: Lim Ji Yeon And Heo Nam Jun Can't Stop Smiling While Filming Their Kiss Scene For 'My Royal Nemesis'

“My Royal Nemesis” has released a new making-of video!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

The newly released behind-the-scenes video shows the actors full of smiles and laughter on set, filming amidst a positive atmosphere. During the hospital scene, Lim Ji Yeon gives hilarious ad-lib suggestions, making Heo Nam Jun laugh, and she also takes special care to make sure his bandage is sticking on him properly.

The two actors also can’t help but smile while rehearsing their kiss scene. After their kiss, the two burst into laughter, and Lim Ji Yeon comments, “Even the director is having a hard time [filming].”

Heo Nam Jun and Lim Ji Yeon continue to showcase their playful energy while filming their date scenes, taking fun photo booth photos and creating perfect chemistry befitting their “My Royal Nemesis” characters.

Check out the making-of video below!

“My Royal Nemesis” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden” below:

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