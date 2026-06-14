Watch: Kim Moo Yeol, Jin Ki Joo, P.O, And Lee Sung Min Showcase Playful Chemistry And Intense Action On Set Of 'Teach You A Lesson'

“Teach You a Lesson” has taken viewers behind the scenes of the hit school action K-drama!

The making-of video begins with a look at Kim Moo Yeol’s more adorable side, bonding with the cast members. The video continues to spotlight fun chemistry moments between Kim Moo Yeol, Jin Ki Joo, P.O, Lee Sung Min, and more.

The behind-the-scenes footage also shows how the action scenes were filmed, highlighting all the chaos of the scenes as well as the practice that comes before filming. Kim Moo Yeol showcases his acrobatics skills as he rolls across the road, while Jin Ki Joo transforms a scene using a green screen and wires.

Watch the full making-of video below!

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Teach You a Lesson” premiered via Netflix on June 5.

Watch Kim Moo Yeol in “The Roundup: Punishment” on Viki:

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And watch Jin Ki Joo in “Undercover High School” below:

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