Lee Jun Young Announces Military Enlistment Date In Heartfelt Letter

Lee Jun Young has personally announced his plans to enlist in the military.

On June 14, Lee Jun Young took to Instagram to post a handwritten letter announcing that he would be enlisting on July 21.

After noting in his letter that he was already on his 10th draft, Lee Jun Young also shared a photo of the crumpled-up drafts that he had discarded.

His full letter is as follows:

Hello. This is Lee Jun Young. After spending months agonizing over how to start [this letter], I’ve finally ended up personally writing these words.

This is already my 10th draft. Hahaha! Right around this time, you’ve probably finished watching Episode 6 of “Reborn Rookie” and are getting ready for bed, right?

Thank you for tuning in today as well.

Mm… rather than announcing the news through an article, I thought it would be better for me to tell you personally, which is why I’m writing this letter.

I never imagined that I’d be conveying this kind of news myself. Yes! I’m enlisting on July 21.

Before I learned my enlistment date, I thought, ‘It’s no big deal to go!’ But after I received notice of the date, for the first time in a long while, I found myself having a lot on my mind.

I also spent a lot of time worrying about how to break the news to you all. Now that I’m writing this letter word by word, I think my heart is feeling a little lighter.

I will go and return in good health while staying true to myself. Until the day we meet again, I sincerely hope that all of you will stay healthy and spend happy, meaningful times in each of your lives.

Thank you for always caring for and supporting me.

Thank you for reading this long letter. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year x 2

Wishing Lee Jun Young all the best during his upcoming service!

Watch Lee Jun Young in his currently airing drama “Reborn Rookie” on Viki below:

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