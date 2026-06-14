AHOF's Agency Apologizes For Baseball Game Controversy

AHOF’s agency has issued a formal apology regarding the recent controversy over a baseball game attended by the group.

On June 14, AHOF made a special appearance at the game between the Samsung Lions and the SSG Landers at the Daegu Samsung Lions Park. At the invitation of the Samsung Lions, AHOF’s Steven and Chihen opened the game by delivering the ceremonial first pitch and hit.

However, the idols came under fire when, after the ceremonial first pitch and hit, they were seen filming in the stands with their camera flashes on—leading to criticism that they had disrupted the players and obstructed the spectators’ view during the game.

In the early hours of June 15, AHOF’s agency F&F Entertainment released the following statement apologizing for the incident:

Hello.

This is F&F Entertainment. We would like to sincerely apologize to the players and spectators who were inconvenienced by the filming of our artists that took place at the baseball game on June 14. We failed to adequately consider the fact that we could disrupt the players’ game and the spectators’ viewing experience. Our top priority should have been the players and spectators, and we are taking the fact that we fell short in our consideration and preparations very seriously.

In the future, we will fully familiarize ourselves with on-site guidelines and etiquette, and we will take care to prevent any similar incidents from occurring. Once again, we sincerely apologize to all the players, spectators, and baseball fans who experienced any discomfort.

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