3 Reveals We Didn’t See Coming In Episodes 5-6 Of “Love Class 3”

“Love Class 3” is in full K-drama mode last week, pulling one of K-dramas’ classic coincidence pile-ups that leads to the perfect setup: Hyun Jae (Sae Byeol), Soo An (Seo Yi Han), Jae Min (Lee Woo Jin), and Khun (Petch Panutuch Saelee) end up closer than ever after a surprise merger and an identity reveal land them all in the same entertainment company.

Each episode might be less than 15 minutes long, but there were quite a few surprises in episodes 5 and 6. These are the three biggest “OMG” moments that happened:

Warning: episodes 5 and 6 spoilers ahead!

1. The company merger

Previously, Soo An asked Hyun Jae to cut ties, and Hyun Jae reluctantly agreed not to see him anymore, despite clearly wanting to figure out their past attraction. However, an unexpected merger happens between Soo An’s struggling company and Hyun Jae’s. The timing of this merger couldn’t have been more perfectly bad.

Now the two are right back in the same practice room like they were a year ago when they competed together on an idol survival show. But like they already both know, while Hyun Jae successfully joined a group and debuted, Soo An was left behind to continue training.

With the two training together again, their unresolved feelings complicate things, and tension is in the air. There’s even a little jealousy going on as Hyun Jae gets irritated by other trainees being a little too friendly with Soo An.

Also along for the ride is, surprisingly, ex-trainee Jae Min. Despite still being branded as a stalker by the public pretty much anywhere he goes, he’s called back in to train alongside Soo An and Hyun Jae. When he tries to figure out why, he gets blindsided all over again.

Jae Min is handed his contract and told he is free to stay and work for the company or leave. But in the fine print, he’s bound to the company by a large fee if he breaks his contract. The choice isn’t really his to make, and he’s cornered into training again by the same people who didn’t get him out of a scandal that wasn’t his fault.

All of them are now in the running to become part of the next boy group that the newly merged company will debut.

2. Khun’s real identity

The next reveal is who Khun actually is.

Jae Min meets Khun coincidentally at school when the two run into each other and end up having a connection despite the small language barrier between them. But Khun isn’t just any foreign student studying in Korea.

Both of them are surprised to see each other when Khun walks into the company and is introduced to the trainees as a famous musician from Thailand who will be working with them moving forward.

Now, all four guys are officially working in the same company. Basically, it’s a messy mess that all four boys have to deal with.

3. Khun’s past in Thailand

Just as Khun is revealed to be a popular Thai musician, it’s revealed why he left Thailand for Korea in the first place.

A year ago, Khun was actually stalked by fans in Thailand. It became so serious to the point they were sending him odd mail and even breaking into his room. With growing fear and anxiety, Khun decided to announce his retirement.

After struggling in Thailand, he goes to Korea and is happily surprised to find privacy and safety in a place where no one really knows or recognizes him. Though he’s in a safer space now, he’s still nervous around others and sensitive when people get close to him and touch him. If you caught it in the first few episodes, that’s why Khun was so jumpy around others, including Jae Min.

Khun’s past experience with stalkers is why seeing Jae Min with the other trainees at the company he happens to be working at triggers his fear. He thinks his meeting Jae Min was an elaborate setup for Jae Min to get close to him, but the truth is that Jae Min didn’t know who Khun was before he stepped into the company.

When they try to talk it out, the language barrier and their misunderstandings of each other get in the way of the truth: their original connection was real, and Jae Min didn’t use Khun. After arguing, they decide it might be best to be classmates and nothing more.

After all, they still have their “love class” assignment to finish.

Start watching “Love Class 3” now:

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Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!”

Currently watching: “Love Class 3,” “Ticket to Heaven,” “The Lie We Lived In,” “Love Upon A Time,” “Wu,’’ “Smile After Tears,” and “Your Dear Daddy.”

Looking forward to: “Love Scandal,” “Don’t Be Too Emotional,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “The Love Matter,” and “Be My Player Two.’’