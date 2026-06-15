'Reborn Rookie' Heads Into 2nd Half On Its Highest Ratings Yet

Viewership ratings for JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” are already approaching the double digits!

On June 14, the new drama wrapped up the first half of its run on its highest ratings to date. According to Nielsen Korea, “Reborn Rookie” jumped to an average nationwide rating of 9.5 percent for its sixth episode.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” defended its title as the most-watched show of Sunday with an average nationwide rating of 15.9 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Reborn Rookie”!

Watch full episodes of “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below:

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