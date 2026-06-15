Watch: Park Eun Bin Is A Chaebol Heiress With A Shocking Secret In 'Spooky In Love' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has released a new teaser spotlighting Park Eun Bin’s character!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

The new teaser begins by introducing Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin), a chaebol heiress who is the CEO of the country’s top luxury hotel. First, the teaser paints Cheon Yeo Ri from the perspective of the hotel staff, who see her as an ice-cold boss who is always wearing gloves and who strictly insists on maintaining physical distance from other people.

Badmouthing her in voice-over, someone points out that she treats everyone around her like “invisible people,” even going so far as to declare, “I don’t know why ghosts don’t snatch away people like that, who are drunk on their sense of privilege.”

At those very words, the atmosphere undergoes a sudden change, and the reason why Cheon Yeo Ri keeps people at a distance is suddenly revealed: every night, the unfortunate heiress is visited by spirits that are invisible to everyone else.

While lying in bed, Cheon Yeo Ri’s eyes snap open and scan her surroundings after she senses an unfamiliar presence. But when she finally sees the entity that has entered her home, the calm way she speaks to it suggests that this isn’t the spirit’s first visit.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And check out her drama “Stove League” below:

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