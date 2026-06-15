So Ji Sub Kneels In Front Of Joo Sang Wook For The Sake Of His Daughter In New Drama “Agent Kim Reactivated”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” has teased the dynamic between So Ji Sub and Joo Sang Wook!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

So Ji Sub plays Manager Kim, an employee at a small savings bank and a former special agent, delivering a deeply moving portrayal of paternal love and his trademark action performance.

Amid this, stills highlight a major humiliation incident inside the teacher office, in which Manager Kim falls to his knees before Joo Kang Chan (Joo Sang Wook) in front of his daughter.

Joo Hye Ri (Yoo Ji An), the daughter of Joo Kang Chan, who rose from being a former hired gangster to chairman of Juhak Construction, says she will convene a school violence committee against Min Ji (Seo Su Min), the daughter of Manager Kim.

Setting aside his pride, Manager Kim falls to his knees before Joo Kang Chan and pleads for leniency. It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold as the powerful Manager Kim humbles himself before Joo Kang Chan for the sake of his daughter.

The production team said, “So Ji Sub and Joo Sang Wook appear as characters who stand in opposition to each other in ‘Agent Kim Reactivated,’ heightening the drama’s ability to captivate viewers. Please look forward to the performances of the two characters, who make an extraordinary first encounter.”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” premieres on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki:

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Also watch Joo Sang Wook in “Touch” on Viki:

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