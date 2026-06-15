Park Se Young Is Isolated In A Dreamlike Home In New Drama “Family Register” Poster

MBC’s upcoming weekday drama “Family Register” has unveiled its teaser poster!

“Family Register” tells the story of a child who is branded from birth as the person responsible for destroying a family and a woman who fights against society’s prejudice and a cruel fate to reclaim her life.

The newly released poster shows Na Ji Ni (Park Se Young) sitting alone in the middle of a space filled with blooming flowers.

The living room is bathed in warm sunlight and designed like a flower garden, resembling a greenhouse-like setting that appears as beautiful as a scene from a fairy tale. However, within that contradictory space, Na Ji Ni sits alone on a rough mound of dirt, barefoot, leaning on her knees. Her eyes are devoid of even a hint of a smile, fully conveying the pain of a character who has endured the crushing weight of a harsh fate with her entire being.

A striking contrast emerges as a warm family photo fills one corner of the surreal, flower-covered living room while Na Ji Ni sits alone at its center. Her gaze, as she leans on her knees, is mournful, yet it also reveals a firmness that suggests she will not be shaken by any adversity, adding a lingering resonance. This detail symbolically reflects her loneliness and sense of lack, as she has been forced to remain outside the boundaries of family her entire life.

Above all, the tagline, “A perfect greenhouse, an unpermitted flower,” calls to mind Na Ji Ni’s life, in which she has been forced to live as a “sinner” since the moment of her birth regardless of her own will. It also teases how she will carve out her own life beyond the stigma of a scarlet letter.

Returning to the small screen for the first time in four years as Na Ji Ni, Park Se Young enhances her presence by conveying the character’s wounds, pain, and inner strength using only her eyes and facial expression.

“Family Register” is scheduled to premiere on July 6. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Se Young in “Whisper” below:

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