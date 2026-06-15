Watch: Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun Find Romance At Work In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!' Highlight Teaser

tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow” has previewed a heart-fluttering office romance!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

The newly released highlight teaser begins with Cha Ji Yoon being scolded at work. She wonders, “Will hope appear?” as Kang Si Woo unexpectedly enters her life.

The teaser continues to introduce perfectionist and workaholic Kang Si Woo, who has earned himself the nickname of “3 NOs Man”: NO smiling, NO getting close to other people, and NO apologizing easily. Meanwhile, Cha Ji Yoon is a relatable office employee who only wants to get off work on time and enjoy her life after work.

Despite Cha Ji Yoon’s wishes to live peacefully, her professional life becomes turned upside down once she becomes intertwined with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo.

However, when a presentation goes awry resulting in Cha Ji Yoon fainting, Kang Si Woo begins to show his empathetic and caring nature, which leads Cha Ji Yoon to believe that Kang Si Woo wants to ask her out. The teaser ends with the two discovering each other’s charms, but Cha Ji Yoon still hilariously screams, “I’m going to quit work!”

Watch the full highlight teaser below!

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Reborn Rich” on Viki:

Watch Now

And check out Seo In Guk’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

Watch Now