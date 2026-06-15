THE BOYZ's Q And Hwang Ji Ah Showcase Youthful Charms In School Uniforms In New Drama 'My Idol, My Debut'

MBC Plus’s upcoming drama “My Idol, My Debut” has released new stills featuring THE BOYZ’s Q and Hwang Ji Ah!

“My Idol, My Debut” is a time-slip coming-of-age story about a passionate fan who travels eight years into the past to prevent a tragic accident. She becomes an idol trainee in an effort to change fate. In the drama, the boy group Boy to the Moon and the girl group IRION begin as fictional groups within the story. They later debut as real idols through official music releases and stage performances. It blends drama with K-pop promotions, marking a first-of-its-kind approach in South Korea.

The newly released stills capture Han Jae Ha (Q) and Choi Ae Ni (Hwang Ji Ah), who will lead the drama’s central narrative. From their youthful charm as they pose playfully with peace signs for the camera to a heart-fluttering scene of the two walking side-by-side under cherry blossoms, the images raise viewers’ anticipation for the drama.

“My Idol, My Debut” is scheduled to air in July. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch another time-slip drama “Lovely Runner” on Viki:

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