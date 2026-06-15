Ha Yun Kyung Leads A Dual Life As She Pursues Her Dream Of Becoming A Lawyer In New Drama “The Apartment Job”

The upcoming drama “The Apartment Job” has unveiled the first stills of Ha Yun Kyung in character!

“The Apartment Job” follows former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for the apartment residents’ council president election in order to get his hands on the building’s hidden money. Along the way, he joins forces with residents to expose corruption and wrongdoing.

Ha Yun Kyung plays Kang Ha Ri, a law school graduate who dreams of becoming a lawyer but fails the bar exam every time she takes it. A character with the sharp wit of a future legal professional and maximum resourcefulness, Kang Ha Ri is currently working part-time at the free legal counseling center of the major law firm We Partners.

The newly released still below captures her law firm commute OOTD, featuring a neat black two-piece suit that gives off a highly intellectual aura.

Kang Ha Ri is also spotted at an elementary school sports day wearing a tracksuit with her hair tied up tightly.

The production team commented, “Ha Yun Kyung is an actress with a natural talent for making a character her own. Please check out Ha Yun Kyung’s performance in ‘The Apartment Job,’ where she meets Ji Sung and sets a new career-defining role.”

They added, “Ha Yun Kyung always completes meticulous preparation before filming, which consistently impresses us. We believe her presence will be fully proven in ‘The Apartment Job.’ Please look forward to it.”

“The Apartment Job” is set to premiere on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ha Yun Kyung in her film “Go Back” on Viki:

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