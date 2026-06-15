Watch: Shin Min Ah Is Determined To Uncover The Truth Behind Her Twin Sister’s Death In New Thriller Film “The Eyes” Teasers

Upcoming film “The Eyes” has unveiled new posters and a teaser!

“The Eyes” is a suspenseful thriller that tells the story of Seo Jin (Shin Min Ah), a woman who is gradually losing her sight due to a genetic disease, as she sets out to investigate the suspicious death of her twin sister.

The character poster for Seo Jin shows her as if she is engaged in an unavoidable struggle, conveying the appeal of the suspense thriller genre. The tagline, “I need to find the culprit quickly before I lose more sight,” highlights the character’s pressure and desperation.

Meanwhile, Detective Do Hyuk (Kim Nam Hee), who is in charge of the death of Seo In, Seo Jin’s twin sister, is shown in a highly agitated state. The poster, which captures a moment of intense physical struggle, hints at the incident that caused the typically calm Do Hyuk to lose his composure.

Model Hyun Min (Lee Seung Ryong), who is obsessively fixated on Seo Jin, conveys a chilling sense of unease through his relentless madness. The line, “You take good photos of me, and that’s definitely love,” intensifies his unsettling nature and hints at what variables his obsession may introduce.

Mi Kyung (Kim Young Ah), the protection officer assigned to Seo Jin, is shown with her attention completely captured by something hanging overhead. It teases the presence that instantly put a veteran detective on edge, while the line, “You should meet us as soon as possible. Where are you right now?” heightens tension around a suspense-filled situation.

The accompanying teaser builds tension from the opening moments, revealing scenes surrounding the death of her sister through Seo Jin’s increasingly blurred vision.

As it unfolds, Detective Mi Kyung suggests that Seo In’s death is likely a suicide, while Detective Do Hyuk seeks to verify the relationship between the two twin sisters, who have recently grown distant.

In addition, a mysterious figure is seen watching Seo Jin’s home in the dead of night, while Seo Jin’s breathless, fear-stricken breathing further elevates the thriller elements. Seo Jin’s determination to find the culprit before she loses sight of them adds further intrigue about what impact her pursuit will have on the mysterious case.

Watch the teaser below!

“The Eyes” is scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on June 24.

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus”:

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And Kim Nam Hee in “Moon River”:

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