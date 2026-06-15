Watch: Park Si Woo And Kim Yoon Sik Struggle With Their Own Emotional Wounds In Teasers For New BL Drama “The Prosecutor’s Proposal”

The upcoming BL drama “The Prosecutor’s Proposal” has released new character teasers and posters!

Based on a popular web novel, “The Prosecutor’s Proposal” is an office investigative BL drama. The story follows rookie investigator Lee Chae Ha, who lives with the stigma of being a killer’s son, and perfectionist prosecutor Joo Tae Sun, who has exceptional abilities. The two start with a precarious relationship, suspecting one another, but as they cooperate to investigate a case, they become intertwined through complex emotions.

The first poster features Park Si Woo who plays Lee Chae Ha, the rookie criminal investigator who stays strong despite his past wounds and the prejudice surrounding him. Although he tries to hold himself together, he harbors deep anxiety and pain. In the poster, Lee Chae Ha is shown looking into the distance with tears in his eyes. The poster’s caption, “Rather than being happy alone, I’d rather be unhappy together,” hints at his desperate feelings toward someone.

The next poster draws attention to the cold gaze and vibes of Kim Yoon Sik (formerly also known as Yoon Do Gun) who takes on the role of Joo Tae Sun, a prosecutor in his eighth year who has cold judgement and exceptional skills. Joo Tae Sun approaches Lee Chae Ha while hiding a past case and his own goals. The caption, “Find the truth. Because that is the only way out,” hints at his guilt and emotional wounds, raising curiosity.

The first teaser portrays Lee Chae Ha’s backstory of enduring life under the stigma of being a murderer’s son while trying to protect his identity. In one scene, his words, “Before being Lee Gil Young’s son, I am Lee Chae Ha. And now I am Prosecutor Joo Tae Seon’s investigator,” reveal his determination to protect his identity.

The second teaser depicts Joo Tae Seon struggling to accept Lee Chae Ha, the son of a murderer. However, Lee Chae Ha’s sincere admiration toward him gradually begins to shake his convictions. In one scene, his words, “How dare the son of a murderer say he admires me?” foreshadow the conflict and evolving relationship between the two.

“The Prosecutor’s Proposal” will premiere the first two episodes at midnight on June 26 via Wavve and will air two episodes every Friday at midnight. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch the on-air BL drama “Love Class 3” on Viki:

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