NCT DREAM Announces 10th Anniversary Fan Meeting “THE SWEET DREAM HOTEL”

NCT DREAM will celebrate their 10th debut anniversary with a fan meeting!

On June 15, the group announced that “NCT DREAM 10TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY ‘THE SWEET DREAM HOTEL’” will take place at Inspire Arena in Incheon on August 22 and 23.

With NCT DREAM marking the 10th anniversary of their debut on August 25, the fan meeting has been specially prepared as a meaningful celebration with NCTzens. Held under a hotel-themed concept, the fan meeting will see the members transform into hotel staff members welcoming NCTzens as their VVIP guests.

To express their gratitude for fans’ unwavering support, NCT DREAM is preparing a variety of special content, including performances of songs they have not performed in a long time, as well as fun talk segments and games.

Ticket sales will be conducted through NOL Ticket. The Korean fan club presale will begin on June 23 at 8 p.m. KST, followed by the global fan club presale on June 24 at 8 p.m. KST. General ticket sales will open on June 26 at 7 p.m. KST.

Are you excited for NCT DREAM’s 10th anniversary celebration?

Watch “NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A Dream” with subtitles on Viki below:

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