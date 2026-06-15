Stray Kids’ Han Announced As Tod’s New Brand Ambassador

Stray Kids’ Han is the new face of Tod’s!

On June 15, the Italian luxury fashion house announced Stray Kids’ Han as its newest brand ambassador.

Tod’s shared, “With his creativity, positive energy, and global influence, Han embodies the spirit of a new generation while reflecting the timeless values that have defined Tod’s for generations, celebrating a shared vision of contemporary elegance, craftsmanship, and the Italian lifestyle.”

Tod’s is pleased to announce K-pop artist HAN of Stray Kids as its new Brand Ambassador.

With his creativity, positive energy, and global influence, HAN embodies the spirit of a new generation while reflecting the timeless values that have defined Tod’s for generations,… pic.twitter.com/AmFrP8CX5b — Tods (@Tods) June 15, 2026

The brand also unveiled a new set of photos featuring Han modeling some of its signature pieces. Describing the collaboration, Tod’s stated, “Han interprets Tod’s modern elegance with his authentic individuality and contemporary vision, wearing Tod’s iconic Pashmy jacket and Red Dot Sneakers.”

Congratulations to Han!