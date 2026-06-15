Kim Myung Soo Dishes On His “Love In Sync” Character, Cast Chemistry, And More

Kim Myung Soo has shared more insights into his character Cha Eun Hwan in the upcoming drama “Love in Sync.”

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy that follows a woman who refuses empathy and a man who carries too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a surreal phenomenon, the two gradually come to understand one another and grow together.

Kim Myung Soo plays Cha Eun Hwan, a man whose exceptional ability to empathize leads him to carry the emotional burdens of others. A professional counselor, Cha Eun Hwan earns the trust of his clients through both his expertise and easygoing charm. However, despite helping others navigate their feelings, he struggles to look inward and confront his own emotions.

One day, after experiencing an “emotional transfer” with Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah), he is forced to face the wounds he has long kept buried.

When asked to describe Cha Eun Hwan, Kim Myung Soo chose the three keywords “flawless,” “empathy,” and “cool.” He explained, “Cha Eun Hwan is a professionally flawless character, and because he works as a counselor, he has a strong ability to empathize with others. On a personal note, I think he’s cool because there are many moments where he helps Yoo Ji An.”

Speaking about what drew him to the role, Kim Myung Soo shared, “Most of the roles I’ve played in the past have been relatively heavy, so I really wanted the opportunity to show a romantic comedy this time. I found the idea of sharing and transferring other people’s emotions very interesting, and I was also drawn to the relationship between Cha Eun Hwan and Yoo Ji An.”

The actor also revealed the effort he put into portraying the character. “There are aspects of Cha Eun Hwan that are similar to me, but there are also differences, so I read the script many times,” he said, explaining how he worked to portray a character who empathizes with others’ pain while carrying hidden scars of his own.

To bring the drama’s emotional details to life, Kim Myung Soo spent a great deal of time discussing scenes with his co-stars. He expressed his appreciation for the cast, saying, “Kang Min Ah and Kwon So Hyun were so deeply immersed in their emotions that I felt it elevated the quality of every scene.” He also shared that the filming atmosphere was warm and cheerful, adding, “There was never a shortage of laughter on set.”

Wrapping up the interview, Kim Myung Soo remarked, “‘Love in Sync’ is a drama with great chemistry—not only between Cha Eun Hwan and Yoo Ji An, but among all of the characters.” He added, “The backstories of the main characters are one of the key points to watch, so I hope viewers enjoy the series.”

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Meow, the Secret Boy”:

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