Lee Jae Wook And Shin Ye Eun Confront Lee Won Jung In “Doctor On The Edge”

“Doctor on the Edge” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Doctor on the Edge” tells the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, rumors became a major obstacle in the budding relationship between Do Ji Eui and Yook Ha Ri. As jealousy and misunderstandings created distance between them, viewers were left stunned when Do Ji Eui, after finally finding the courage to hold Yook Ha Ri’s hand during an emergency, fell into the sea—raising anticipation for what would happen next.

The newly released stills capture a tense face-to-face encounter between Do Ji Eui, Yook Ha Ri, and Yook Ha Ri’s ex-boyfriend, Jo Dong Seop (Lee Won Jung). Do Ji Eui appears visibly displeased, while Yook Ha Ri looks flustered and uncomfortable. What is especially intriguing is Do Ji Eui’s calm response to Jo Dong Seop’s provocations. Unfazed, he even pats Jo Dong Seop on the shoulder as the two engage in a subtle battle of nerves.

Meanwhile, Yook Ha Ri watches the exchange while holding back tears, and Jo Dong Seop struggles to hide his irritation, sparking curiosity about the remark Do Ji Eui makes during the confrontation.

Another set of stills offers a glimpse of the pair spending a night together in a hospital room. Instead of the injured Do Ji Eui, Yook Ha Ri is lying in the hospital bed. The careful placement of their hands and the smiles lingering on their faces suggest a growing awareness of each other, raising questions about what will happen between them at the hospital and how their relationship will evolve.

The drama’s production team teased, “In Episode 5, Yook Ha Ri’s secret will be revealed as she confronts the rumors surrounding her. A turning point will also arrive in the relationship between Do Ji Eui and Yook Ha Ri after they open up about their true feelings. News of Do Ji Eui’s accident will also have a significant impact on Pyeondong Island. The changes that follow will bring hardship to some and spark conflict for others, so please stay tuned.”

Episode 5 of “Doctor on the Edge” airs on June 15 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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