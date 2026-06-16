'Love In The Moonlight' Cast To Reunite For 10th Anniversary Variety Show

The lead actors of “Love in the Moonlight” are in talks to reunite for a special variety show commemorating the drama’s 10th anniversary!

On June 15, a media outlet reported that KBS is preparing to produce a special variety program to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the drama’s broadcast.

In response to the report, a source from KBS shared on June 16, “A special variety program is currently being produced to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the historical drama ‘Love in the Moonlight,’ which originally aired in 2016.”

The five lead actors—Kim Yoo Jung, Park Bo Gum, Jung Jinyoung, Chae Soo Bin, and Kwak Dong Yeon—are currently in discussions to participate, and the filming is reportedly scheduled for early August.

Based on a popular web novel, “Love in the Moonlight” is a coming-of-age gender bender with a vibrant vibe that balances drama and humor in equal measure. The drama depicts the palace romance between Crown Prince Lee Yeong (Park Bo Gum) and the cross-dressing eunuch Hong Ra On (Kim Yoo Jung). At the time, the drama recorded a peak viewership rating of 23.3 percent, and Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung won the Best Couple Award at the 2016 KBS Drama Awards.

The upcoming variety show’s broadcast schedule has not yet been determined. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, binge-watch “Love in the Moonlight” with subtitles below:

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