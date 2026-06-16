Watch: Hwang In Youp Boldly Flirts With Hyeri In New Rom-Com 'Dream To You' Teaser

ENA’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Dream to You” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Dream to You” is a rom-com about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Joo Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own, as they reunite after 15 years.

Hwang In Youp plays Woo Soo Bin, a film director who made a dazzling debut by sweeping international film festivals before returning to Korea to reunite with Joo Yi Jae, the woman who has always been his true dream. Hyeri plays Joo Yi Jae, a reporter living with a sense of emptiness after colliding with the harsh realities of life.

The newly released teaser begins with Joo Yi Jae inspiring Woo Soo Bin when they are in high school, saying, “Let’s make a film together.”

Eventually, Woo Soo Bin achieves his dreams and becomes a famous director. He shares, “There is a person who gave a dream to an 18-year-old boy who was lost without a dream.”

As adults, Woo Soo Bin and Joo Yi Jae reunite, much to Joo Yi Jae’s shock. Woo Soo Bin approaches her boldly, asking, “Do you have a boyfriend?” He continues to flirt with Joo Yi Jae despite her attempts to turn him away.

At the end of the teaser, Woo Soo Bin shows Joo Yi Jae an old film script they wrote when they were younger. He shares, “I want to make this into a film, but there’s no ending. Let’s do it together.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Dream to You” will premiere on July 13 at 10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Hyeri in “Friendly Rivalry” below:

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Also catch Hwang In Youp in “Family by Choice”:

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