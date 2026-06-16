Kim Garam Signs With New Agency

Kim Garam is officially embarking on her acting career.

On June 16, Management KOO announced that they had signed an exclusive contract with Kim Garam.

The agency stated, “We have consistently followed actress Kim Garam’s YouTube activities and were deeply impressed by her limitless potential for growth as an actress as well as her sincere attitude. The most important factor behind our decision to sign this exclusive contract was seeing her relentless daily efforts and continuous self-improvement in pursuit of her dream.”

They continued, “She has been steadily undergoing training and conducting in-depth study to enhance her acting skills, and even within a short period of time, she has demonstrated remarkably rapid growth. In addition to acting, she consistently invests time in studying English and Japanese with an eye toward the global stage. She is also an artist who never stops challenging herself and learning new things, teaching herself how to play the guitar.”

The agency added, “Kim Garam invests most of her day in preparation and self-development to fulfill her earnest dream of becoming an actress, and we highly value her attitude of constantly striving to make up for her shortcomings.” They added, “After in-depth internal discussions, we are convinced that she possesses immense potential and limitless room for growth, which led us to sign an exclusive contract with her.”

Kim Garam debuted as a member of LE SSERAFIM in May 2022. However, after becoming embroiled in school bullying allegations, she suspended her activities just two weeks after debuting and ultimately left the group.

She later enrolled at Konkuk University in 2024, where she is majoring in Media Acting. In March of this year, she also launched a YouTube channel to communicate with the public.

Management KOO is home to actors such as Lee Yo Won, Ha Seok Jin, Seo Ji Hun, Yoo In Soo, Kwon Hyuk, and more.

Source (1)