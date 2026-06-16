Kim Myung Soo And Kang Min Ah Display Bright Smiles In New Drama “Love In Sync” Posters

Upcoming drama “Love in Sync” has unveiled new posters!

“Love in Sync” is a romantic comedy that follows a woman who refuses empathy and a man who carries too much of it. When they begin to share one another’s emotions through a surreal phenomenon, the two gradually come to understand one another and grow together.

The newly released posters feature Cha Eun Hwan (Kim Myung Soo) and Yoo Ji An (Kang Min Ah) smiling brightly in front of a pink background.

Cha Eun Hwan, a psychologist counselor with max-level empathy, appears in a dapper suit with a subtle smile. His tagline, “I can’t just pass by when my job is ironically a counselor,” highlights both his professionalism and kind nature. As a character who consistently puts others’ emotions ahead of his own, he is expected to undergo significant change after experiencing emotional transference with Yoo Ji An.

In contrast, Yoo Ji An, a top star with zero empathy, stands out with her glamorous outfits and striking beauty. Her line, “You’re so lucky. You get to see the beautiful me every moment,” humorously highlights her self-love. As someone who has lived in the public eye since childhood, anticipation builds around her growth as she begins to learn true emotions from Cha Eun Hwan.

The production team said, “Kim Myung Soo and Kang Min Ah already showcase perfect visual chemistry in the poster, drawing the attention of prospective viewers. Please give a lot of interest to Cha Eun Hwan and Yoo Ji An characters, which the two will portray with perfect synchronization.”

“Love in Sync” will premiere on July 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in “Meow, the Secret Boy”:

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And watch Kang Min Ah in “Miracle” on Viki below:

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