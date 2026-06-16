SEVENTEEN’s Joshua To Speak At UNESCO Youth Event In Paris

SEVENTEEN’s Joshua will be taking the podium at an event held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris!

On June 16, Pledis Entertainment announced that SEVENTEEN’s Joshua will attend the ceremony titled “UNESCO x SEVENTEEN: Celebrating Youth, Creativity and Well-Being Together” on June 25 (local time) at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France, as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Youth.

This event was organized to celebrate “Going Together – For Youth Creativity & Well Being,” a global youth support program that SEVENTEEN and UNESCO have been jointly promoting. Representing the group, Joshua will take the podium to cheer on youth around the world. High-profile figures, including UNESCO Director General Khaled El-Enany, are also scheduled to attend.

When SEVENTEEN was appointed as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassadors for Youth in 2024, they donated $1 million to establish the Global Youth Grant Scheme. The fund has been used to support projects aimed at strengthening youth confidence and resilience through music, art, and sports, developing creative youth communities, and improving youth mental health.

Additionally, to mark International Youth Day last year, SEVENTEEN donated additional proceeds from the “JOOPITER presents: sacai x SEVENTEEN” charity auction. This will be used to provide further intensive support to 10 outstanding teams out of the 100 youth groups participating in “Going Together – For Youth Creativity and Well-Being Together.”

In November 2023, SEVENTEEN was invited to the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum held at UNESCO Headquarters, becoming the first K-pop artists to host a special session. In June of the following year, they were officially appointed as UNESCO’s first-ever Goodwill Ambassadors for Youth.

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